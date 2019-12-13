Resources
Juan Edwardo Gomez

Corpus Christi - Juan Edwardo Gomez, age 74, passed away December 11, 2019. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on July 19, 1945 to Juan and Maria De Jesus Gomez. Juan served in the Unites States Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from Corpus Christi Army Depot as an aircraft mechanic. He was also a foster grandparent at Menger Elementary school. Juan enjoyed fishing, hunting and bingo. He was an avid fan and enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Astros. Juan was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Juan is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Stephen Reyes and four brothers.

Juan is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Delia Gomez, four children; Diana (Steve) Reyes, Juan (Jessica) Gomez, Jr., Michael (Evonne) Gomez and Gabriel (Patricia)Gomez, Sr., 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
