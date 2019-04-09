|
Juan Estrada, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Mr. Juan Estrada, Jr., beloved husband, dad and grandfather from Corpus Christi, TX was called by Our Heavenly Father at the age of 81 on April 2, 2019. He was born on May 28, 1937 in Agua Dulce, Texas. He graduated from Texas A&I University with a Bachelor's Degree in Secondary Education in 1964, and a Master's Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies in 1978. Juan enjoyed his lifelong career as an educator serving in Corpus Christi I.S.D. for 34 years until retiring in 1998. Juan later worked as a substitute teacher for the ESLI Program at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He enjoyed being greeted by former students and was often told that he inspired or helped them in their current profession in woodworking or construction science.
Juan had several hobbies which included woodworking, building home projects, and watching westerns. He loved watching sports and cooking delicious breakfasts for his family. Juan was most happy working at his beloved family ranch in Agua Dulce, TX. He often spoke of his younger days on the ranch, helping his dad work the land at the farm and driving the combine harvester.
Juan is survived by his wife of 56+ years, Santitos "Sandy" Estrada, one sister, Elia C. Estrada, and three daughters: Diana Elia Gomez (Candido, III), Sylvia Luera (Gilbert) of Bryan, TX, Sandra Rios (Dino Rios-Deceased). Juan's memories will continue to be shared with his grandchildren: Alysha Luera Conrad, Dino Javier Rios, Madelyn Luera, Alexandra Rios, one great-granddaughter, Carter Jane Conrad, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews that were very dear to him.
Juan is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Carmen Estrada, his sister, Minerva Cavazos, and his brother, Ramiro Estrada.
Services will be in Corpus Christi, Texas: Visitation will be on Thursday, April 11 at 5:00pm with a Rosary beginning at 7pm at Guardian Funeral Home, 5922 Crosstown Access Road. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 12 at 10 am at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3502 Saratoga Blvd. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park and Cemetery, 4357 Ocean Dr
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 9, 2019