Juan F. Lopez
Juan F. Lopez

Corpus Christi - Juan F. Lopez of Corpus Christi passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2020 after a short illness and surrounded by family. He was 93.

Juan was born on June 10, 1927, in Waco, Texas to Espiridion and Celsa (Frigedor) Lopez. He married the love of his life, Patricia Rodriguez, on June 1, 1946, and enjoyed 74 wonderful years of marriage.

In 1946, Juan enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for 23 years, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant before his retirement in 1969. Juan was a Korean War veteran, and served his country in Japan, Italy, Utah, and Texas. Juan also worked as a civilian contractor for the United States Department of Defense in Ankara, Turkey from 1985 to 1992.

Juan was a devout Catholic, life member of the Knights of Columbus, and was active in various charities. He enjoyed travelling, language, good food, and spending time with friends and loved ones.

Juan is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, John; sister-in-law, Guadalupe; niece, Belinda and her children, Nelson and Lizviminda; niece, Patsy and her children, John, Margaret, and Michael; cousin, Martha; grandchildren, Paul, Gabriel, John, Michael, and Christopher; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Adriana; son Michael; and siblings Anna, Antonio, and Hil.

A Catholic service will be held in Corpus Christi at a later date.

Written condolences for the family of Juan F. Lopez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
