Juan Galvan, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Juan Galvan, Jr., 60, went to be with our Lord on July 13, 2019. He was born on August 14, 1958 in Robstown, Texas to Juan Galvan, Sr. and San Juanita Padron. He was a Catholic and a paramedic for Hidalgo EMS. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his children, Belinda Galvan, John Galvan, Daphne Galvan and Gabriel Galvan; his siblings, Robert Galvan and Ramiro Flores. He was also blessed with four grandchildren, Noah Galvan, Evalynn Galvan, Zoe Galvan and Kennedy Galvan as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To;
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 18, 2019