Juan "Johnny" Garcia



Corpus Christi - Johnny Garcia, age 72 earned his wings on August 11, 2020. Johnny was born February 4, 1948, he was a son of migrant workers Nicolas and Maria Garcia.



At a very young age Johnny became an enterprising person determined to succeed. He sold Avon and records when he was not picking cotton in Robstown, Texas or potatoes in Muscatine, Iowa, or working in a factory making buttons.



At age 16 he went to Barber school and began his journey to becoming the greatest Hairstylist in the country. At age 22 he purchases Hamlin Salon. A few years later in 1978, he purchased the barber school that he received his barber license which is now South Texas Barber College Inc. At age 27 he became an International Guest Artist. As an International Guest Artist Johnny trained people all over the world. In 1976 he was named USA All American Team. In 1978 he was the first Mexican American to be named Barber of the year for the United States.



He was an educator and developed the art of razor cutting which he named Dual Razor Concepts. He was also a distributor for Roffler products in South Texas. Johnny has been an educator in hair shows in 37 states which include, Mexico, Italy and Canada. He was also the President of the Texas State Association for Barber Schools. Johnny was highly active in politics, as well was lobbyist for the Barber industry. He was very instrumental in maintaining the integrity of The Barber Industry in Texas. During his lifetime, he has cut several influential hair including 4 presidents, cut several governors including, (Rick Perry and Gov. Abbot), many state and local politician's. He especially loved all the many wonderful customers at Hamlin Salon, that were more like family to him.



Johnny Garcia was a loving father, respected family man, dedicated professional, and deeply loved friend to countless people.



Johnny joins now in heaven, his parents: Maria and Nicholas Garcia and sister: Elva Cano



Johnny is survived by his wife Gloria Perez Garcia; four sons: Juan Andres Garcia Jr (Vanessa), Christopher Lee Garcia (June), Michael Anthony Garcia (Roxanne); a daughter: Bianca Marisol Garcia Zarate (Mario); 12 grandchildren: Sarinna (Josh), Benjamin, Andy, Mikey, Eric, Mia, Cammy, Roy, Marisa, Melina, Max, and Layla; siblings include: brother Nicolas Garcia Jr; sisters: Pura Rodriguez, Elia Fernandez, Dora Cagel, Gloria Pizana, Beatrice Vasquez (Henry), Nachita Cano (Ramiro) Elva Cano (deceased); along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church on Saratoga.



The family would like to thank all the loving and wonderful customers that were apart of Johnny's life, and we would also like to thank all the nurses and doctors at Christus Spohn Shoreline.



"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life". John 3:16 GUARDIAN FUNERAL HOME - CC









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store