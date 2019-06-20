|
|
Juan Garza Reyes
Corpus Christi - Juan Garza Reyes,73, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Juan was born on June 24, 1945 in Rosenberg, Texas.
Mr. Reyes is predeceased by his mother, Elenora LeJune, a sister, Lidia Reyes, and a brother Margarito Reyes and Frances Reyes.
Juan worked for Kroger Grocery Store for over 20 years. He loved to sing, and play his accordion and guitar.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Reyes and his children, Juan Reyes, Jr. (Emily), Norma Jean (Carlos), Joe Anthony Reyes, Valerie Ann Reyes, John David Reyes and Maria Martha Cruz, and 3 brothers Howard (Gloria) Reyes, Joe(Rachel) Reyes, Gregory (Tina) Reyes, also 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of Christus Spohn Shoreline-ICU Unit 4A for the provided care, attention and treatment.
Visitation will be Saxet Funeral Home between 3 pm to 9 pm. on Friday, June 21, 2019, with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Interment will be at a later date.
Under the direction of Saxet Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 20, 2019