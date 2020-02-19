|
|
It seems fitting that his signature cowboy hats are referred to as "Boss of the Plains" — because that's exactly who he was. A self-made successful businessman, a dedicated family man, and a community leader, Juan "Johnny" Gonzales was deeply loved and respected by many.
His presence was larger than life, yet he was a humble, hard-working man who would do anything for his family and friends. Loyal and stubborn — Johnny built his legacy with an unrelenting spirit and a prayerful heart. Just as he left an unforgettable mark on this world, his passing on February 17, 2020, leaves an indelible mark in our lives.
A devout Catholic and parishioner of St. John of the Cross Parish in Orange Grove, Texas, and St. Pius X Mission in Sandia, Texas, Johnny served on several committees, including parish councils, the Catholic cemetery organization, and as an usher. Devoted to Our Lady of Guadalupe, Johnny embodied the spirit of a servant's heart and shared his love of Christ through service to others.
Son of the late Martin O. Gonzales, Jr. and late Natividad "Tiva" (Lopez) Gonzales, Johnny was born May 26, 1951, in Mathis, Texas. A natural leader, Johnny was drawn to success early in life.
In high school, he excelled in football as a running back and in 1967 was voted Most Athletic. He participated in Future Farmers of America, but it was his involvement with the Future Business Leaders of America that sparked his entrepreneurial spirit.
After a career working for prominent construction companies in South Texas, Johnny took his knowledge and experience and put it to work, opening his own construction company. Together with his brothers and son, JJ, Johnny grew his business. Over the 30 years he owned and operated Gonzales & Associates, he received several awards, including Minority Construction Firm of the Year in 1992.
But, if you knew Johnny, you would know that no award nor business accolade could compare to what he was most proud of — his family.
Johnny married his high school sweetheart, Mary Sylvia (Rivera) Gonzales and together, they raised three incredibly strong, talented, and loving children: Juan "JJ" Gonzales, Amanda (Gonzales) Morales, and Andrew Gonzales. Johnny's kids were the center of his world — his joy and pride — at least until they gave him his beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchild who were all promptly promoted to the top of the list.
He lived for his family — and no matter how busy he was or what he had going on, Johnny always made the effort to demonstrate just how important they were to him. Through his humor, his wisdom, many a nickname, and sometimes a good talking-to, he poured everything he had into helping raise a kind, fun-loving, and strongly-knit family — he was the definition of a patriarch.
A loving and dedicated father, father-in-law, brother, grandfather, uncle, and beloved friend, Johnny welcomed so many into his heart — and he will live on forever in the hearts of so many.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, and two nephews, Bibi Perez and Christopher Gonzales
Survivors include his two sons, Juan Jose "JJ" (Debbie) Gonzales Jr. of Orange Grove and Andrew (Emily) Gonzales of Corpus Christi; one daughter, Amanda (Jesse) Morales of San Antonio, four brothers, Arturo Gonzales of Orange Grove, Martin "Jumbo" Gonzales III of Robstown, Arnold (Annie) Villarreal and Ernesto (Yolanda) Villarreal both of Orange Grove; one sister, Maria (Alfredo) Perez of Alice; mother if his children, Mary Sylvia Gonzales of Orange Grove; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Rosa's Funeral Home in Alice, Texas.
His life will be honored and celebrated with a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Pius X Mission in Sandia, Texas, with burial to follow at Casa Blanca Cemetery in Orange Grove, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Sage Gonzales, Bo Gonzales, Jaylon Gonzales, Zachary Gonzales, Joseph Alanis and Andy Perez.
Services entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020