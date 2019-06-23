|
Juan Hernandez Jr.
Corpus Christi - Juan Hernandez Jr., age 56, was called by his Heavenly Father on June 19, 2019. He was born in McAdoo, Texas to Jesusa Hernandez and the late Juan Hernandez Sr.
Juan will always be remembered as a kind hearted and loving man who was always willing to give a helping hand. One of the things he loved the most was being surrounded by his family and friends. His passions were BBQing for his family and spending time in Leakey Texas on the Frio River. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Juan cherished the time that he had with his family. He is survived by his three children, Monica Martinez (Victor), Juan Jose Hernandez III, Anthony David Hernandez; former daughter-in-law, Brigette Boyd; two brothers, George Garcia Hernandez, and Armando Hernandez (Linda). He was a "Popo" to 3 grandchildren, Adrianna Leilani Hernandez, Nathaniel Alexander Martinez, and Anthony David Hernandez, Jr. And his companion of many years, Irma San Miguel.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 am- 9:00pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church in Gregory followed by burial at Gregory Cemetery.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
2nd Timothy 4:7
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 23, 2019