Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Hernandez Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juan Hernandez Jr. Obituary
Juan Hernandez Jr.

Corpus Christi - Juan Hernandez Jr., age 56, was called by his Heavenly Father on June 19, 2019. He was born in McAdoo, Texas to Jesusa Hernandez and the late Juan Hernandez Sr.

Juan will always be remembered as a kind hearted and loving man who was always willing to give a helping hand. One of the things he loved the most was being surrounded by his family and friends. His passions were BBQing for his family and spending time in Leakey Texas on the Frio River. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

Juan cherished the time that he had with his family. He is survived by his three children, Monica Martinez (Victor), Juan Jose Hernandez III, Anthony David Hernandez; former daughter-in-law, Brigette Boyd; two brothers, George Garcia Hernandez, and Armando Hernandez (Linda). He was a "Popo" to 3 grandchildren, Adrianna Leilani Hernandez, Nathaniel Alexander Martinez, and Anthony David Hernandez, Jr. And his companion of many years, Irma San Miguel.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am- 9:00pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church in Gregory followed by burial at Gregory Cemetery.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

2nd Timothy 4:7

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now