|
|
Juan I. Almaraz, Jr.
Benavides, TX - Juan I. Almaraz Jr., age 49, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on March 07, 2020. He was born on February 04, 1971 in Harvey, Illinois, the son of Juan I. Almaraz and Maria E. Gonzalez. His family and friends knew him as the life of the party. He made everyone laugh, cry and everything in between. For all the people who knew Juan (or Jon Jon) as some people would call him, was a dedicated worker who loved to cook. Especially for his family and friends. All who knew him knew he was a superfan of the Tennessee Titans, enough to name his dog Titan. Juan's favorite hobby was to BBQ, drink, and listen to all types of music. But most important were all the family and friends that were here to share it with him. Never a DULL moment.
Juan will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 18 years, Melissa Flores Almaraz and his two children (AKA his dogs Sally & Titan). Juan will also be fondly remembered by his mother, Maria E. Gonzalez and sister, Dora (Alex) Guerra. Juan had numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, great nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Garza Funeral in San Diego, Texas. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Benavides, Texas. Services will concluded at the church.
I want to thank NSCL, and their staff and especially Juan's Nurse, Evelyn Sosa for taking such great care of my husband.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020