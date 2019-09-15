Services
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Following Services
Juan Jose Reyes


1956 - 2019
Juan Jose Reyes Obituary
Juan Jose Reyes

Corpus Christi - Juan Jose Reyes, age 62, passed away on September 13, 2019. Juan was born on October 7, 1956 to Israel and Maria Reyes. He graduated from Miller High School in 1975.

Juan was employed by Ref-Chem for more than 20 years. He loved fishing, cooking, entertaining, and most of all his family.

He will always be remembered for his humor, generosity, fierce loyalty, and love for his wife. He enjoyed helping others and dedicated his time to his family in Christ at El Mesias Baptist Church.

He was a loving and kind human being. His family wants to thank all the staff of Davita Dialysis Center, Wooldridge Home, and Bay Area Medical.

Juan is preceded in death by his parents Israel G. Reyes and Maria A. Reyes.

Juan is survived by his wife, Esperanza Reyes, his children Frito, Mel, and Tere, and his grandchildren; Ivan, Cece, Sophia and Zachary, along with the Reyes and Lomas family.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Seaside. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. September 16, 2019.

Interment to follow at Rose Hill.

Pallbearers: Israel G. Reyes III, Fernando Gonzalez, Matthew N. Perez, Jesus Lomas, Dr. Alfredo Lomas, Jesse Goodyear.

Honary Pallbearers: Ivan Gonzalez, Zachary Goodyear, Israel G. Reyes Jr., Fernando Lomas
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Download Now