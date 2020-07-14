1/2
Juan Luciano Liscano
1967 - 2020
Juan Luciano Liscano

Corpus Christi - Juan Luciano Liscano, age 53, passed away July 4, 2020. He was born January 7, 1967 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Gonzalo Leos Liscano Jr. and Teresa Mireles.

Johnny enjoyed 23 years with the love of his life, Melissa Perales Gonzalez. He was a loving husband, son, father, stepfather, Popo, and brother.

Johnny was a hardworking man! He loved to cook and was exceptionally good at it! He enjoyed cooking for the family, having family gatherings, and spending time with his beloved pets, Bandit & Cha Cha.

Johnny had a larger-than-life personality! Most will remember him for his sense of humor; he was always making a joke about someone or something. He will also be remembered for his generosity and compassion; Johnny was always the first to extend a helping hand. He never met a stranger.

Johnny is loved, was respected, and will be greatly missed by many!

Johnny is preceded in death by his Paternal Grandparents, Gonzalo Liscano Sr. and Margarita Silva Liscano; Maternal Grandparents, Juan Mireles and Socorro Mireles; and Sister, Maria Elena Aguilar.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa; Parents, Gonzalo Leos Liscano Jr. and Teresa Mireles Salas; Children, Johnny Liscano Jr; Alexandria Liscano; Step-children, Merissa Gonzalez; Amber Gonzalez; Ace Gonzalez; Grandchildren, Honney Campa; Hailynd Campa; Evangelina Cantera; Izaac Gonzalez; Brothers, Joe Arnold (Jessica) Sauceda; Gary Liscano; Rolando (Delilah) Liscano; Gonzalo Ruben Liscano; Rudolph (Amber) Liscano; Richard Liscano; Sisters, Josie Prado; Victoria (Carlos) Mendiola; Terry Liscano; Gina (Jose) Salguero; Janet (Bryan) Sparks; And many Nephews & Nieces that love and looked up to their Uncle Johnny.

Services are being rendered by Funeraria del Angel Cheyenne. Due to Covid restrictions service information is given by family invite only.

To offer condolences please visit www.funerariadelangelcheyenne.com or our FB page: Funeraria del Angel Cheyenne




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
