1/1
Juan Luis Moreno
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juan Luis Moreno

Corpus Christi - Juan Luis Moreno, age 51, passed away on September 2, 2020. He was born on June 21, 1969 in Brownsville, TX to Maria Tapia and Juan Moreno Jr. He was a friend to everyone and enjoyed fishing, dancing and was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan.

He is preceded by his parents.

He is survived by his siblings: M. Olga Chavez, Marco Antonio Moreno, Yolanda (Joe) Murrell, Raul (Soila) Moreno, Sylvia (Richard) Leal and Christela Solis and his fiancée Becky Ortiz-Poynter and lots of nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Seaside Reid Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Catholic Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Seaside Reid Chapel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved