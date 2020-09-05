Juan Luis MorenoCorpus Christi - Juan Luis Moreno, age 51, passed away on September 2, 2020. He was born on June 21, 1969 in Brownsville, TX to Maria Tapia and Juan Moreno Jr. He was a friend to everyone and enjoyed fishing, dancing and was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan.He is preceded by his parents.He is survived by his siblings: M. Olga Chavez, Marco Antonio Moreno, Yolanda (Joe) Murrell, Raul (Soila) Moreno, Sylvia (Richard) Leal and Christela Solis and his fiancée Becky Ortiz-Poynter and lots of nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Seaside Reid Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Catholic Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Seaside Reid Chapel.