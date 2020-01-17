Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Silvas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan M. "Johnny" Silvas


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan M. "Johnny" Silvas Obituary
Juan M. "Johnny" Silvas

Corpus Christi, Texas - Juan "Johnny" M. Silvas, 82, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away January 14, 2020. He was born in Egypt, Texas on June 26, 1937. Johnny attended Roy Miller High School. He was married to Eva C. Silvas on November 26, 1961. Johnny had a career as a Bus Operator for Corpus Christi Regional Transit Authority and retired. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a Veteran of the Armed Forces of the United States. Johnny had a passion for fishing, hunting, sports and dancing. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Benito and Maria Silvas. His Brothers, Benny and Chris Silvas. His Wife, Eva C. Silvas and Daughter, Janine J. Silvas. He is survived by his children, Johnny (Blanca) Silvas, John John (Terry) Silvas, Janice Silvas, Janet Gonzalez and Jennifer (Steve) Flores. Sister, Carolina Mondragon. Thirteen grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff at JMJ and Loving Hands for the wonderful care they provided.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -