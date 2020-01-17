|
Juan M. "Johnny" Silvas
Corpus Christi, Texas - Juan "Johnny" M. Silvas, 82, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away January 14, 2020. He was born in Egypt, Texas on June 26, 1937. Johnny attended Roy Miller High School. He was married to Eva C. Silvas on November 26, 1961. Johnny had a career as a Bus Operator for Corpus Christi Regional Transit Authority and retired. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a Veteran of the Armed Forces of the United States. Johnny had a passion for fishing, hunting, sports and dancing. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Benito and Maria Silvas. His Brothers, Benny and Chris Silvas. His Wife, Eva C. Silvas and Daughter, Janine J. Silvas. He is survived by his children, Johnny (Blanca) Silvas, John John (Terry) Silvas, Janice Silvas, Janet Gonzalez and Jennifer (Steve) Flores. Sister, Carolina Mondragon. Thirteen grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff at JMJ and Loving Hands for the wonderful care they provided.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020