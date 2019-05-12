|
Juan Martinez Alonzo
Corpus Christi - Juan Martinez Alonzo passed away on May 4, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born in Corpus Christi to the late Manuel and Leonarda Alonzo. He proudly served for the US Air Force for 7 years.
Juan is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Alicia Hernandez, Jovita Valverde, Beatrice Ramirez; brothers, Manuel and Horacio Alonzo; and son in law, Robert Muniz.
He leaves his loving memories to his beloved wife of 45 years, Sylvia; his children, Leticia Muniz, Andrea Aguilar (Phillip), Cynthia Duncan (Danny), John Alonzo (Benessa); sister, Elena Ramirez; and ten grandchildren.
He will be lovingly remembered by family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 12, 2019