Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Rd.
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Alonzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Martinez Alonzo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juan Martinez Alonzo Obituary
Juan Martinez Alonzo

Corpus Christi - Juan Martinez Alonzo passed away on May 4, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born in Corpus Christi to the late Manuel and Leonarda Alonzo. He proudly served for the US Air Force for 7 years.

Juan is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Alicia Hernandez, Jovita Valverde, Beatrice Ramirez; brothers, Manuel and Horacio Alonzo; and son in law, Robert Muniz.

He leaves his loving memories to his beloved wife of 45 years, Sylvia; his children, Leticia Muniz, Andrea Aguilar (Phillip), Cynthia Duncan (Danny), John Alonzo (Benessa); sister, Elena Ramirez; and ten grandchildren.

He will be lovingly remembered by family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

To offer your condolences visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now