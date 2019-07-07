|
Juan R. Salgado
Corpus Christi - Juan R. Salgado Sr., age 60, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family at his side.
Juan was a loving son, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He devoted his life to his family and enjoyed spending time with friends, fishing and fixing cars. He was a carpenter contractor for over 45 years. He is preceded in death by his father, Ramon Salgado.
He is survived by his mother, Josefa M. Salgado; his daughters Omeada Salgado (Danny DeLeon), Mallorie Aldana, his sons Juan (Leonel) Salgado Jr., Joe (Frances) Salgado, June (Sonya) Salgado, Andrew Salgado, Raymond Salgado; 16 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; and his brother Marcos (Lydia) Salgado Sr.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 7, 2019