Juan Roberto Garcia
Falfurrias - Juan Roberto Garcia entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence in Falfurrias, Texas at the age of 76. He was born on August 3, 1944 to Raul Garcia and Marina Martinez Garcia in Rio Grande City, Texas. Juan proudly served in the United State Army as a Corporal during the Vietnam War. He had great achievement during his enlistment and earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He later worked as a Mechanical Engineer for over 29 years with the Corpus Christi Army Depot. He was also a Rancher who enjoyed being outdoors at the ranch and spending time with his family. Juan was a member of the VFW and generously donated to veteran causes. He was on the Brooks County Fair Association Board and was the FFA Booster Club President during the late 80's and early 90's. He took great joy in going to rodeos with his son and grandson and his greatest love was his family. He loved being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Juan was reunited in Heaven with his parents; brother, Javier J. Garcia and brother-in-law, Ricardo Villarreal.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Angelica B. Garcia of Falfurrias; son, Juan Roberto "John" (Lorissa Y.) Garcia, Jr. of Premont, Texas; daughters, Annessa Michelle Garcia and Jessica M. (Jose Roel) Salinas all of Falfurrias; brothers, Raul H. (Irma) Garcia of San Antonio, Texas and Francisco F. (Aurora) Garcia of Corpus Christi; sister, Alma G. Villarreal of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law, Oralia S. Garcia of Corpus; seven grandchildren, Krizia Rodriguez, Kayla Rodriguez, Kody Perez, Juan Roberto "Tres" Garcia, III, Jose Andres Salinas, Jacob Aidan Salinas and Jenise Raelyn Salinas; three great-grandchildren, J'La Alaniz, Kezelle R. Barrientes and Kyra R. Barrientes and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 20, 2020 at the Funeraria Del Angel Howard Williams in Falfurrias with Visitation beginning at 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Falfurrias. Services will conclude with a Graveside Service at 1:00 p.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
Please join us in honoring our loved one, Juan Roberto Garcia, by visiting our memorial website at www.FunerariaDelAngelHWilliams.com
