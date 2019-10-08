|
|
Juan T. Gaona
Driscoll - Juan T. Gaona, 84, went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 06, 2019. He was born on May 29, 1935 in Driscoll, Texas to Juan and Carolina Tuscana Gaona. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, a lifelong resident of Driscoll, Texas. He retired from volunteering for many years at De La Luz Cemetery. He also loved to sing. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter Stephanie Gaona and his brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lucia Gaona; his children, Anna (Pedro) Pena, Irene (Ernest) Ortega, John R. Gaona, Antonio (Sophia) Gaona, and Marcos R. Gaona; his sister, Herlinda Gomez. He was also blessed with fifteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. James Cemetery in Driscoll, Texas. Burial will follow at De La Luz Cemetery in Driscoll, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019