Juan Villarreal Garcia Jr.
Sinton - Juan V. Garcia, Jr. "Mr. G" of Sinton Texas passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age of 83. After several months of declining health, Juan died peacefully in the comfort of his residence with his family.
Juan was born July 21, 1936, as the eldest son to Juan G. Garcia and Belen V. Garcia in Corpus Christi, Texas. Juan attended Roy Miller High School. Family was of the upmost importance to Juan and he led by example. His work ethic and desire to help take care of his family led him to enlisting in the United States Air Force at the at the age of 17. He proudly served his country and was stationed overseas from 1953 until 1957. Upon his completion of military service, Juan went on to attend Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1962. He began to teach for Sinton Independent School District where he remained a loyal educator for 32 years. He retired from SISD in 1994. Over the span of his teaching career he taught several thousand students and touched countless lives. Mr. Garcia was tough yet fair and held his students to only the highest academic standards. Mr. Garcia had a passion and natural calling to working with young people. He came out of retirement in 1999, to work with troubled youth at the San Patricio County Juvenile Detention Center until 2014.
Mr. Garcia loved fishing, reading, playing pool, spending time with family, and journaling his thoughts. He truly enjoyed barbecuing and could host a phenomenal fish fry. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help out a fellow human being. Mr. Garcia was a long time member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Sinton. He participated in many events for the parish and truly loved his Catholic faith. "Mr. G." was known for his friendly and outgoing personality and will be fondly remembered for his playful humor, infectious laughter, thoughtfulness and kindness.
In his final year of life, he was given the gift and blessing of round the clock care by his youngest sister, Susie and his loving grandson, Garrett. Together, Susie and Garrett accepted the challenge and shared the duties of ensuring that Juan received medical and personal care with dignity, love and respect. This unique and unstoppable trio shared surgeries, procedures, ER visits, many hospital stays, physical rehabilitation, occupational therapy, and numerous doctor appointments. They also shared laughter, tears, and countless moments of strength, faith, hope and charity. Each made life a little sweeter in the face of adversity and became a team of unconditional love and unity. Extended family will always be grateful for their sacrifice and willingness to share their lives and talents with their brother and Papa.
Juan is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Belen Garcia, his loving wife of 39 years, Paula N. Garcia and his brother Richard V. Garcia. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Randall Garcia (Belinda) of Corpus Christi, Paula Garcia-Thomson (Brian) of Centerville, Georgia, and Juan Carlos Garcia (Margie) of Sinton along with 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by 9 brothers and sisters; Carmen Budd (Raul), Belen Galvan (Juan), Rey Garcia (Alicia), Lupe Garcia (Gertrude), Eddie Garcia (Ruth), Alicia Galvan, Susie Ruiz (Trino), Gilbert Garcia (Esmeralda) all of Corpus Christi and Benny Garcia (Esther) of Sinton along with numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family.
The family of Mr. Garcia would like to thank Fresenius Dialysis Center nurses and staff for 4 years of excellent care. A special note of gratitude is kindly expressed to Altus Hospice for their outstanding medical care and in home support during his final months.
It is well known that Juan was an avid and loyal Sinton Pirate Fan. He could be spotted attending football games, baseball games, and track meets even up to the spring of 2020. It is in his honor and memory that an annual academic scholarship will be established and awarded to a graduating student athlete beginning with the class of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider making a memorial donation to the Sinton Sports Booster Club, PO Box 152, Sinton, Texas 78387. Charitable gifts can be made "in memory of Juan V. Garcia, Jr. Annual Scholarship".
The Garcia Family would also like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Resthaven Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this most sad and difficult time.
Arrangements:
Family will be receiving visitors Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 4pm-7pm
Walk through limited to 10 persons at a time while practicing social distancing. Please wear masks if possible.
Internment: Thursday, April 30, 2020
Time: 1pm (no procession, observing from cemetery roadside)
Place: Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
9974 I-37
Corpus Christi, Texas 78410
Friends and Family welcome while practicing social distancing.
Memorial Mass, Military Honors and a Celebration of Life will take place after Covid 19 Virus restrictions are lifted. Dates and details to follow.
Thank you to all for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020