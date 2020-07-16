Juana S. Garcia
Gregory - Juana S. Garcia, 96 years of age, of Gregory, TX entered into eternal rest on July 14, 2020. She currently resided at Coastal Palms Nursing Home in Portland, Texas.
Juana was born June 24, 1924 in Gregory, TX to Cayetano and Porfiria Sabedra. At a young age she began working in the cotton fields. As a teenager, Juana was employed as a seamstress and sewed dresses for the owners of the ranch where she lived. She was also employed to wash, hang, and iron clothes. After getting married Juana would sew blankets, bedspreads, pillowcases, aprons and clothes to sell. She would also make and sell tamales, cascarones, pan de polvo, nopales and many other types of baked goods. Juana had a green thumb. She loved to garden and was known for having plants and flowers all around her property. She was also a great cook. She was always willing to cook and serve at any event she attended.
Juana was a devout Catholic. As a young girl she attended religious education classes and sang in the church choir. She later joined the Sacred Heart Society and Altar Society. She had a strong devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe and prayed the rosary many times per day.
Juana is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Tranquilino "Kilo" Garcia; parents Cayetano and Porfiria Sabedra; eldest son, Placido "Pie" Garcia; brother, Preciliano "Prey" Sabedra; sister, Alejandra "Guerra" Guerrero; grandson, Javier Martinez; great-granddaughter, Eden Rain Garcia.
She is survived by her children Teresa (Ruben) Lucio; Dolores (Daniel) Lara; Armando Garcia; Mario (Edna) Garcia; Graciela Lopez; Alfredo Garcia; 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM on Saturday July 18, 2020 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 4:00 PM on Sunday July 19, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church in Gregory. Burial to follow to the Gregory Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
.