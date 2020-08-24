1/1
Juanita A. "Janie" Hernandez
Juanita A. "Janie" Hernandez

Corpus Christi - Juanita Alvarez Hernandez, "Janie Hernandez" 76, went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2020. She was born in Robstown, Texas on December 21, 1943. Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, Genaro and Maria Jesusa Alvarez, brother, Julio Alvarez, husband, Juan Hernandez (1959 to 1991), son, Reynaldo Hernandez and a granddaughter, Kristina K. Hernandez.

Juanita leaves behind her husband of 26 years, Thad Roberts, sister and brother in-law, Tina and Tom Haynes, She was the proud mother of two daughters and three sons, Maria Garza, Rebecca Johnson, Rojelio, Rene, Ruben Hernandez. Thirteen grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home at 9:00 a.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
