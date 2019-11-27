|
|
Juanita M. Arredondo, 89, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Juanita leaves behind to cherish her memories, her sons: Oscar, Eddie and Danny Arredondo; daughters: Pompey Arredondo, Janie Everett and Lupita Reynolds; grandsons: Patrick Arredondo, Armando Arredondo, Oran Everett III, and Andrew H. Everett; Granddaughters: Evonne Arredondo, Lina A. Huerta, Amanda Arredondo, Valerie Everett, Lindsey Reynolds, Christy Ann Mata and numerous grandkids.
Juanita is preceded in death by her husband: Hermes Arredondo Sr. and her sons: Ruben, Hermes Jr. and Armando Arredondo; daughter: Norma Linda Arredondo.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. the same evening. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019