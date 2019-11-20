Services
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Seaside Memorial Park Cemetery
Corpus Christi, TX
Resources
Juanita Neely Spencer Obituary
Juanita Neely Spencer

Corpus Christi - Juanita Neely Spencer, resident of Corpus Christi and a former resident of Portland and Taft, TX passed away November 19, 2019, at the age of 79.

Juanita is survived by her children Dana Caldwell, Angela (Johnny) Whitehurst, Shannon (Dan) Schumann, Shawn Caldwell and four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Wayne and her parents Hassie and Paris Neely.

Juanita lived her life on her own terms. She loved to dance with her husband and great friends every week at various dance halls.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM on Sunday November 24, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home in Portland. Graveside service will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday October 25, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park Cemetery in Corpus Christi.

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
