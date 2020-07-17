Juanita P. De RusseCorpus Christi - Juanita P. De Russe, 89 years old, peacefully passed on to life eternal on July 12, 2020. Juanita was born on March 28, 1931 in Laredo, TX to Dolores Sosa Pena and Juan Pena, Sr.She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodolfo P. De Russe, Sr.; her parents; her sisters, Sara Ramos, Teodora & Romana Galvan; her brothers, Juan Pena, Sr. and Victor Pena, Sr.; her grandson, baby Salathiel De Russe and great-grandson baby Andrew Cortinas II; sons-in-law Adan Perez Sr. and Patrick Barrera.Juanita is survived by her children Rudy (Regina) De Russe; Cindy Barrera; Alfredo De Russe, Sr.; Sylvia Perez; Sandra (Richard) Schoggins and Daniel (Elsie) De Russe. She is also survived by her grandchildren Richard Gaitan; R. Daniel De Russe; Robert Flores Sr.; Alfredo De Russe, Jr.; Mireille Hernandez; Aaron De Russe; Debra Garcia; Adan Perez Jr.; Rosie Limon; Ricky & John Schoggins; Yolanda Briseno; Amy De Russe; Lazette Selby; Jessica DeRusse-Garcia; Sara De Russe; Kaylyn De Leon; and numerous great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and another one on the way.Pallbearers will be grandsons Robert Sr., Alfredo Jr., Aaron, Adan Jr., R. Daniel and great-grandson Robert Flores, Jr.Juanita, always beautiful and gentle, followed Christ's example in the way she lived her life. Her desire was for everyone to care for each other. We were blessed to have her in our lives.Public visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial, 3442 Holly Rd., Corpus Christi, TX from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. with a "Celebration of Life" service at 7:00 p.m. Face masks are required for everyone.A private funeral service will be held for the family on Friday, July 24, 2020. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.