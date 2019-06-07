Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Rd.
Corpus Christi, TX
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Rd.
Corpus Christi, TX
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Corpus Christi - Juanita Rossett passed away on June 5, 2019 at the age of 98 years old. She was born on July 12, 1920 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She will be dearly missed.

She will be remembered for her tortillas and her love of cooking. She enjoyed working in her yard and tending to her garden. Juanita lived a long beautiful life and is now reunited with her parents, Luis and Maria Flores; beloved husband, Rafael V. Rossett; daughter, Mary Lou Sanchez; great grand daughter, Jessica Jo Cavazos; and five brothers.

She leaves her loving memories to her sons, Feliciano Cavazos Jr. (Lillian), Joe Cavazos (Sandra J. Trevino); grandsons, Lino Sanchez III, Antonio Sanchez; numerous great grandchildren and great -great grandchildren; niece, Yolanda Flores (Fernando); she also leaves numerous nephews, nieces and extended family members.

Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 7, 2019
