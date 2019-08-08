Services
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
(361) 854-3282
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Barrera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita V. Barrera


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita V. Barrera Obituary
Juanita V. Barrera

Corpus Christi, TX - Juanita V. Barrera, 81, passed August 4th, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX. She was born October 23rd, 1937 in Benavides, TX to Eudelia and Augustine Villarreal. Husband Francisco Javier, Daughter Judith Broll (Stephen Broll), Grandchildren Stephenie and Samuel Broll. Visitation will be held at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Pius Catholic Church on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now