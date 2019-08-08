|
|
Juanita V. Barrera
Corpus Christi, TX - Juanita V. Barrera, 81, passed August 4th, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX. She was born October 23rd, 1937 in Benavides, TX to Eudelia and Augustine Villarreal. Husband Francisco Javier, Daughter Judith Broll (Stephen Broll), Grandchildren Stephenie and Samuel Broll. Visitation will be held at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Pius Catholic Church on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 8, 2019