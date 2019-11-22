|
|
Juanita Zapata Perez
Robstown - Juanita Zapata Perez, 95, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on November 20, 2019. She was born on February 14, 1924 in Robstown, Texas to Donato and Pascaula Martinez Zapata. She was a Catholic, a member of the Guadalupanas and a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
She goes home to the Lord to reunite with her parents; her husband, Bernardo Herrera; her son, Arturo Perez; and her brothers and sisters, Jesus Zapata, Tomas Zapata, Flora Sauceda, Ausencia Silguero, Margarita Campos, Albeza Campos, Anselmo Zapata and Felicita Garza.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her children, Ovidio (Elvira) Perez, Raul Perez, Alfonso (Ceal) Herrera, Bernardo (Vicenta) Herrera, Yolanda Constante; two sisters, Caye (Vicente) Rojas, Emma Garza. She was also loved and adored by her fifteen grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas
78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019