(1935-2020)

Judith Ann Cecil Anderson Gallagher passed away on April 27, 2020, from cancer in Baton Rouge. She was born in Jefferson County, KY, on October 27, 1935. She lived in the Corpus Christi and George West areas from 1965 to 2008, where she worked as beautician, bird breeder, and bookkeeper. She operated Judith's Salon of Beauty in the old Cullen Mall in the 1970's. She retired to Cloudcroft, NM, in 2008, and then moved to Baton Rouge shortly before her death. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Andrew Cecil; her husband, Lee Mitchell Gallagher; her mother, Mary Oneida Nalley Hardin; and her son, Kenneth Eric Anderson. She is survived by her son, Keith Gene Anderson and daughter-in-law, Marilyn Kaye Smith Anderson; two granddaughters, Erin Leigh Anderson Kymes and Kelly Rae Anderson Shaw; and two grandsons-in-law, Caven Madison Kymes and Justin Ray Shaw; and one great-grandson, Edmund Wycliffe Kymes.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
