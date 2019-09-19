|
|
Judy Sykes
Corpus Christi - Judy Sykes will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband of 64 years, Colin Sykes, and their three daughters; Pam, Barbara, and Audrey. Judy was born May 22nd, 1928 in the City of Leeds, County of Yorkshire, United Kingdom. She lived a full life of 91 years until she passed peacefully surrounded by family on September 14th, 2019. She will be remembered for her laugh that could fill up even the largest of rooms, her love of purple, her spirit and unyielding positive attitude. A woman of many words and talents, she served in Her Majesty's Royal Navy, a mother of three, a grandmother to four, a great-grandmother to five, a loving wife, sister, and friend. Judy's career spanned from school secretary to degree counseling at CCSU. In addition, she was involved in many clubs and Corpus Christi civic institutions, including Family Outreach Facilitator, Girl Scouts of America, Lost Pet Hotline, AAUW, Thursday Morning Music Club, Humor Group, Red Hat Ladies, the church choir and many, many book clubs. She was a voracious reader and lover of dogs. Her celebration of life service was held this past Saturday, September 21st at the Unitarian Universalist Church where she and her husband have been members for 40 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Corpus Christi Literacy Council: www.ccliteracy.org.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019