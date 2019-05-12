|
|
Judy Veit Hancock
Corpus Christi - In 1943 Leo Veit came home from the war, married Sally Meyers, and together they bought a small gas station and set up house in Kingsville, Texas. Judy Lynn Veit was born on January 15, 1944. In time the Veits moved to Corpus Christi and added four boys to their family. Judy was a cherished daughter and big sister. She excelled in school and was talented and popular. After graduating from W.B. Ray High School in 1962 she married Herb T. Krueger and together they raised three children. It was an unusual household with their many hobbies - dune buggies, ham radios, a pet goat, and a renowned cactus and succulent collection. The huge greenhouse took up half of the back yard and had a heater and a phone! When the kids were older, Judy finished her college degree and graduated with honors from then Corpus Christi State University. She went on to land a great job in her field at then Corpus Christi Petrochemical Company as a chemist / lab technician. She loved her job and there she became friends with the man who would later become the love of her life, Roy D.
She was a woman of many interests but particularly loved reading, gardening, and all things having to do with nature and science. She and Roy loved traveling with their dogs in their RV, but her home and especially her yard were her pride and joy as well as her sanctuary. She was introspective and compassionate, and was comfortable with solitude before it was cool to be. She always saw the best in those she loved and was a great listener and friend.
Judy left us on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. It was a gorgeous morning - her favorite kind - cool, breezy, and sunny.
We are comforted to think of her being reunited with her loving husband, Roy D. Hancock, her beloved parents, Leo and Audrey "Sally" Veit, and dear brothers Larry and Dan Veit.
She leaves behind daughters Suzanne Gallagher of Calallen, Kimberly Denich of Stanton, California (John), son Darren Krueger of Corpus Christi, and brothers Jerry Veit (Becky) of Odem, Tim Veit of Corpus Christi, and two much-adored grandsons, Reese and Chase Gallagher, as well as a large extended family and many loving friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at Funeraria Del Angel on Holly Road Thursday, May 16, at 3pm. Please dress casually and wear pretty colors. She'd like that!
The family would especially like to thank the staff at Angel Bright Hospice and Tim Tate for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her honor to the Wildlife Conservation Society.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 12, 2019