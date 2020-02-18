|
|
Julia Montes Alvarado
Taft - Julia Montes Alvarado went home to be with our Lord on February 16, 2020. She was born on June 19, 1932 and was the daughter of Antonio and Antonia Montes. She was married to Mucio F. Alvarado Jr. who preceded her in death. Julia's brothers and sisters were Antonio, Amando, Ventura, and Olga. She had five children, Deanira (Noe) Gonzalez, Reynaldo (Patsy) Alvarado, Mucio (Andrea) Alvarado III, Lisa (Bobby) Esparza, all of Taft, and Oscar Alvarado of Corpus Christi. Julia had 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and one dog, Elmo. Julia was an active member of the Taft community and the Immaculate Conception Church. She was an activist in the 70s and 80s and was instrumental in bringing the food stamp program to the San Patricio area. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and Guadalupanas, devoting many hours to both organizations. Julia will always be remembered for the many rosaries she recited at services and homes. Although Julia only had a third grade education, she went on to get her GED, taught at a Taft Head Start and was instrumental in helping people find assistance wherever possible. Running the senior program in Taft was so dear to her. Julia will be greatly missed by her family and friends, among others. As she often said, "Que Dios los bendigan!"
Family will receive friends on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Taft, Texas from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Taft, Texas at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery in Taft, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020