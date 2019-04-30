|
Julia Olivares Garcia
San Diego, TX - Julia Olivares Garcia, 85, made her journey to be with the Lord and her deceased family members April 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Alfred, Texas on July 11, 1933 to her parents, Pedro and Teresa Olivares. She was a nurse's aide at La Hacienda Nursing home. She was married to Jesus Roberto Garcia Sr. for 43 years and with their union they were blessed with five children. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be sadly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Roberto Garcia Sr. ; her parents, Pedro and Teresa Olivares; a brother, Raul D. Olivares; two sisters, Margarita O. Gutierrez and Jesusita O. Vera, and two nephews, Benny Olivares and Rudy Olivares.
Julia is survived by her daughter, Maria Estella (Richard) Journey of Willis, Texas; and four sons, Emede O. (Lydia) Garcia of Houston, Texas; Jesus Roberto (Irma) Garcia Jr. of San Diego, Texas; Noel C. (Rachel) Garcia of Rosenburg, Texas; Daniel (Sandra) Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas; one brother, Rogelio (Thelma) Olivares of Riverside, California; two sisters, Virginia Rios of San Diego, Texas; Maria Teresa (Felix) Saenz of Falfurrias, Texas; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Grandma Julie's favorite colors were black and white. If you can, please try and wear black and white in her memory.
Visitation will be held from 6 till 7 pm. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Vigil Prayer Service and Rosary at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.vsdf
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 30, 2019