Julia P. Gonzales, 76, was called home by our Heavenly Father on June 06, 2020. She was born on April 22, 1944 in Violet, Texas to Felipe and Concepcion Moreno Perez. Julia was Catholic, a member of the prayer group, and also worked as a Provider for Home Health. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed.



Julia is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Clemente Perez; her son, Mauricio "Wicho" Gonzales, III; and her husband, Mauricio Gonzales, Jr.



She is survived by her companion, Felix Villanueva; her daughter, Melinda Gonzales; her brothers, Encarnacion (Late Paula) Gamboa, Jose Maria (Lydia) Perez, Roberto (Teresa) Perez; and her sister, Juanita Perez (Ted Vasquez). Julia was loved and cherished by her three grandchildren, John-Austin Gallardo, Ty Evan Sanchez, Victoria Lynn Gonzales; and numerous other relatives and friends.



A Rosary will be recited at 7 pm on both Wednesday, June 10, 2020 and Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380



(361) 387 - 4051









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store