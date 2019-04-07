|
Julia R. Luna
Corpus Christi - Julia R. Luna, 89, of Corpus Christi, TX passed away on April 3, 2019. She was born in Corpus Christi, TX on December 30, 1929 to Carmen and Teresa Rivas. She was a member of Saint Patrick Parish and had a passion for gardening and crocheting. Julia was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Roger G. Luna; son, Richard R. Luna; her parents; and four brothers. She is survived by her children, Mary Canales (Manuel), Roger Luna (Carmela), Rachel Salinas (Juan), and Robert Luna (Kim); nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 5 pm until 9 pm at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 9:00 am at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 7, 2019