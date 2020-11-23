Julia Solis Gonzalez
Corpus Christi - Julia Solis Gonzalez, 87 of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020. She was born in Brownsville, Texas on May 21, 1933 to Jesus and Esperanza Solis. Julia worked as a hairdresser for a brief time before marrying her love Jose Humberto Gonzalez on November 30, 1960. After many years of traveling with her husband while he was in the Air Force, they settled in Corpus Christi, Texas with their family after his retirement in 1976. She began working for the Hallmark Company in 1981 until her retirement in 2001. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, mother in law, aunt, and friend.
Julia is preceded in death by her husband, Jose H. Gonzalez. Those left to cherish her memory include her four children; Joseph Gilbert (Isla) Gonzalez of Corpus Christi, Texas; Carlos Eduardo Gonzalez of Houston, Texas; Mark Anthony Gonzalez of San Antonio, Texas; Julie Ann (Samuel) Sanchez of Houston, Texas; her 7 grandchildren; Ani Gonzalez, Mathew Gonzalez, Kiera Pena, Madalyn Gonzalez, Jace Gonzalez, Milania Sanchez, and Zane Sanchez and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Friday November 27th at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel located at 4357 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday November 28th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church located at 5830 Williams Dr. Corpus Christi, Texas 78412. Inurnment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park. Please don't feel obligated to attend the services if you don't feel comfortable to do so. There will be a livestream video of the rosary that will be available on Julia's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Stroke Association
or the charity of your choice
.
We appreciate everyone's thoughts and condolences and understand these are challenging times.