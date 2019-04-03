|
|
Julia V. Rodriguez
Corpus Christi - Julia V. Rodriguez went home to be with the Lord on March 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by parents, Manuel and Lucia Valent; her brothers,Alfonso, Joe, Juan (Jolly), and Richard Valent; three sisters, Mary Alice Valent, Sylvia Carrales, and Rebecca Ramirez. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She is survived by her last remaining sister Virginia L. Diaz; her children, Gilbert (Monica), Sylvia (Dean Garza), and Richard (Georgia) Rodriguez; her seven grandchildren, Dean Garza, Skylar Perez (Jezaniah), Hailey, Trystan, Dax, Julia, Ava Rodriguez, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019