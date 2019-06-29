|
|
Julian Ayala, Sr.
Corpus Christi - Julian Ayala, Sr., age 87, passed away June 25, 2019. He was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. He served in the Army during Korean War.
He was married to his wife Ramona for 42 years. Julian was a loving father, son, brother and cousin. He will always be remembered for his long stories, quiet nature and devotion to his family.
Julian is preceded in death by his wife Ramona Ayala, his Parents Anita & Basilio Zamudio, two Brothers Lino Zamudio and Benny Zamudio.
His survived by his daughters: Yvonne Espejel (Alex), Melissa Garcia (late Oberlin Garcia) and Patricia Simmons (Danny) all of Corpus Christi, Texas, sons: Julian Ayala Jr (Judy) and Ramona Ayala all of Iowa, sisters: Maria Guadalupe Franco (Ruben) of Corpus Christi and Rosa Maria Sierra-Ayala of Mexico, brother: Basilio Zamudio of Kansas, grandchildren: Oberlin Garcia, Jr (Emily Cabrera), Conrado Garcia (Brittany Smith), Amy Garcia Morales (Robert Morales), Julian Ayala (Ashley), Christopher Ayala and Brittany Flores (Rey) all of Corpus Christi. He is also survived by many Cousins, Nephews, Nieces and God Children and many Great Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00pm on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home.
Talk will be held from 4:00 - 4:30pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel.
Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. on Sunday June 30, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 am. on Monday July 1, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, with interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Julian Ayala, Jr., Oberlin Garcia Jr., Conrado Garcia, Danny Simmons, Jose Franco and Abel Franco.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 29, 2019