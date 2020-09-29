1/1
Julian Camacho
Julian Camacho

Corpus Christi - Julian Camacho, 49, husband, father, brother, uncle and dear friend was called home to the Lord on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Loved ones that received Julian in heaven are his parents Maximo and Lucia Camacho and his sister Lucy Camacho.

Left to continue his legacy are his wife of 28 years, Mary Jane Camacho; sons, Ryan (Chloe), Jared (Miranda) and Brandon; Siblings, Martha Gonzalez, Angel (Nina) Ybarra, Chris Camacho, Max Camacho, Johnny Camacho, Joe Camacho, Isaac (Lynn) Camacho, Dolores Lara and Juana Camacho.

Through his work as General Manager and Co-Owner of Camacho Demolition, he became a pillar of the community. An uncompromising Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros fan, coin and sports memorabilia collector, Julian's true passion was his family and friends. He sought to instill in his children a zest for life, a commitment to family and friends and the power of a smile.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm -7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Sawyer George Funeral Home 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78410 with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony's Catholic Church (204 Dunne Ave, Robstown, TX 78380) on October 1, 2020 at 10:00 am. Following mass will be a procession to Seaside Memorial Park (4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412) where Julian will be laid to rest.

To send flowers to the family in memory of Julian Camacho, please forward to Sawyer George Funeral Home.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
SEP
30
Rosary
07:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
OCT
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
