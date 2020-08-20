Julian F. MartinezCorpus Christi - Julian F. Martinez Sr, age 67, passed away August 9, 2020. He was born March 13, 1953 to Conrado and Maria F. Martinez in Corpus Christi Texas. He graduated from Moody High School in 1971. Julian retired from CP&L/AEP. He enjoyed playing softball and loteria with friends and family. Julian will be remembered for his ability to make everyone around him smile and laugh, as he was so full of energy and life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and cousin.Julian is preceded in death by his parents, Conrado and Maria F. Martinez.Julian is survived by his wife, Rose E. Martinez; children, Julian Jr. and Jennifer; granddaughter, Cassidy Lauren Martinez; grandsons; Kyle Edward Anzaldua, Jr. and Brayden Lee Anzaldua; brother, John Conrad (Tonnie) Martinez; sister, Velma (Kenneth) Thomason and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.Due to COVID limitations, the rosary will be limited to 75 people. Masks are required. A live stream will be available for friends and family to view from their home.