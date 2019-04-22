Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julian Velasquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julian M. Velasquez Sr.


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julian M. Velasquez Sr. Obituary
Julian M. Velasquez, Sr., 72, went to be with our Heavenly Father on April 15, 2019. He was born on October 26, 1946 in Robstown, Texas to Hijinio and Matilde Martinez Velasquez. He was a Catholic and worked in retail as an Oven Operator with HEB. Julian was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed.

Julian is survived by his wife, Lucy Velasquez; his son, Julian Velasquez, Jr., his daughter, Lori (Nick) Lanese; his brothers, Richard Velasquez, Carlos Velasquez, Robert Velasquez, and Roland Velasquez; and his sisters, Linda Ramon, and Mary Lou Maldonado. He was loved and adored by his grandchildren, Leah Nicole Lanese, Leighton Alexa Lanese, and numerous other relatives and friends.

A Rosary will be recited at 7 pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387- 4051.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now