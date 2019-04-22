|
Julian M. Velasquez, Sr., 72, went to be with our Heavenly Father on April 15, 2019. He was born on October 26, 1946 in Robstown, Texas to Hijinio and Matilde Martinez Velasquez. He was a Catholic and worked in retail as an Oven Operator with HEB. Julian was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed.
Julian is survived by his wife, Lucy Velasquez; his son, Julian Velasquez, Jr., his daughter, Lori (Nick) Lanese; his brothers, Richard Velasquez, Carlos Velasquez, Robert Velasquez, and Roland Velasquez; and his sisters, Linda Ramon, and Mary Lou Maldonado. He was loved and adored by his grandchildren, Leah Nicole Lanese, Leighton Alexa Lanese, and numerous other relatives and friends.
A Rosary will be recited at 7 pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387- 4051.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 22, 2019