|
|
Julianna Wright Carr
Houston - Julianna Wright Carr passed away on July 4, 2019. She was the much beloved daughter of Tommy and Susan Wright, and the treasured granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John T. Wright, Jr and Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Garrett. Julianna was married to Richard Carr, and she was the mother to her greatest loves, her children, Garrett and Isabella.
Julianna spent her childhood in Corpus Christi. She attended Incarnate Word Elementary, Hamlin Middle School, and W.B. Ray High School, where she graduated with honors in 1989. After high school, Julianna went on to pursue her education at The Catholic University of America in Washington D.C., where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Political Science in 1993.
Julianna always had fun wherever she went, but some of her fondest childhood memories took place at Camp Arrowhead in the Texas Hill Country, where she was a dedicated member of the Kickapoo tribe. It was here where she developed her love of the beautiful outdoors and it's where she mastered the art of being the most loving, caring, nurturing friend anyone could ever ask for.
After graduation from college, Julianna moved to Houston to begin her professional career. It wasn't long before she accepted a position at Set Point where she met her future husband, Richard Carr. Julianna and Richard settled into life and within a few years, Julianna was the mother to two beautiful children, Garrett and Bella. This was when Julianna found her greatest joy and her life's passion. Being a mother to her children became the great love of her life. Between her love for helping others and her appreciation for a job well done, it went without saying that she was the head room mother for every class her children were ever in. And naturally, she joined the Katy ISD PTA, where she stayed busy with them for the next 11 years, assuming every role in the organization from sno-cone lady to president. She was also active in the National Charity League and a supporter of Young Life. She was a substitute teacher, and she loved her work as a recruiter.
Julianna's love of travel, fine cuisine, and fine wine were unmatched by anyone. She was an amazing cook, and her adventurous, complicated recipes were always delicious, paired with the perfect wine, and presented with the elegance that any gourmet food and lifestyle magazine would be proud to claim as their own. She loved to entertain, especially on her back patio, which everyone called the "Vortex" because once trapped there, you could never leave. Some of the family's best memories are of her dancing on the counter with anyone she was with, whether it be her friends, her daughter, or the stranger she pulled off the street and befriended. She was charismatic, a great listener and her "tooth-model smile" could charm anyone from a mile away.
Julianna was an incredible loving mother, daughter, sister, wife, and friend to all of us who were blessed to call her ours. We are better for having shared our lives with her, and we are going to miss her terribly.
Julianna is survived by her husband, Richard Carr; her son, Garrett Carr; and her daughter, Isabella "Bella" Carr. She is also survived by her parents, John Thomas "Tommy" Wright, III and Susan Garrett Wright; her sister, Laura Wright and her husband Hunter Smith; her sister-in-law Staci Wright; her nephew John Thomas "Jack" Wright, V; her nieces Kendall Wright and Aster Smith-Wright; and her paternal grandfather John Thomas Wright, Jr.
She is preceded in death by her brother, John Thomas Wright, IV; her brother, Robert Garrett Wright; her paternal grandmother, Anna Laura Wright; and her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Garrett.
Public viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, with Rev. Greg Nevlud and Mr. Joel Scott officiating. Interment will be private in Rose Hill Cemetery, in Corpus Christi.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to North Fort Bend County Young Life, 423 Mason Park Blvd., Suite B1, Katy, Texas 77450-6187, www.northfortbendcounty.younglife.org
To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
Services held under the direction of:
Schmidt Funeral Home
1344 W. Grand Parkway South ~ Katy, Texas 77494 ~ (281) 391-2424
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 10, 2019