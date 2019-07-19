|
Julianna Wright Carr
Corpus Christi - Julianna Wright Carr passed away on July 4, 2019. Julianna was born on January 7, 1971 in Fort Worth, Texas. She was the much beloved daughter of Tommy and Susan Wright, and the treasured granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John T. Wright, Jr and Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Garrett. Julianna was married to Richard Carr, and she was the mother to her greatest loves, her children, Garrett and Isabella.
She spent her childhood in Corpus Christi, where she later graduated W.B. Ray High School, with honors in 1989. In 1993, Julianna earned a Bachelor's degree in Political Science. Julianna moved to Houston to begin her professional career. It wasn't long before she accepted a position at Set Point where she met her future husband, Richard Carr.
Julianna was an incredible loving mother, daughter, sister, wife, and friend to all of us who were blessed to call her ours. We are better for having shared our lives with her, and we are going to miss her terribly.
Julianna is survived by her husband, Richard Carr; her son, Garrett Carr; and her daughter, Isabella "Bella" Carr. She is also survived by her parents, John Thomas "Tommy" Wright, III and Susan Garrett Wright; her sister, Laura Wright and her husband Hunter Smith; her sister-in-law Staci Wright; her nephew John Thomas "Jack" Wright, V; her nieces Kendall Wright and Aster Smith-Wright; and her paternal grandfather John Thomas Wright, Jr.
She is preceded in death by her brother, John Thomas Wright, IV; her brother, Robert Garrett Wright; her paternal grandmother, Anna Laura Wright; and her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Garrett.
A private graveside service for family and close friends will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Corpus Christi, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 19, 2019