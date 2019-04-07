|
|
Julie Gillett Diersing
Corpus Christi - Julie Gillett Diersing, age 66, achieved her eternal reward on March 31, 2019. She was born August 24, 1952 to the late James Garnot Gillett and Julia Louise Collins in Kingsville, Texas.
Julie earned her bachelor's degree in education from Texas A&I University in 1974 and her master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Texas A&I University at Corpus Christi in 1977. She was a career high school teacher and spent 37 years at Mary Carroll High School teaching shorthand, typing, and business computer applications. During her many years at Carroll High School, she was much more than a teacher-she was a mentor and true friend to many students who loved her and she loved in return. Both then and now, they refer to her as "Mama D." After her retirement in 2013, she enjoyed her dogs, keeping in contact with former students, playing Mah-Jongg, gardening, home DIY projects, more frequent vacations and visits with friends, and talking to her friends on the phone daily.
Julie was a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow.
She is survived by her husband of forty years, Robert Diersing; daughters, Julia Diane and Emily Catherine Diersing; brother, James Garnot (Becky Brown) Gillett, Jr.; and niece Hannah Louise Gillett.
Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, followed by a Prayer Service at 3:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 7522 Everhart in Corpus Christi. There will be a visitation in Kingsville at Turcotte-Piper Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 10, from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Graveside Service will also be on April 10, at Chamberlain Cemetery in Kingsville at 2:00 p.m.
Donations in Julie's honor may be made to the Triumph Over Kid Cancer Foundation http://triumphoverkidcancer.org/
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 7, 2019