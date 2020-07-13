Julio Soliz, Sr.
Corpus Christi - Julio Soliz, Sr. 8/17/1925-7/6/2020
Born in Hillsboro, TX to the late Antonio Soliz and late Rosie Harris.
Retired from PPG/ACC Chemicals after 36 years.
Our beloved father was a man of God. The true meaning of a very humble family man, he instilled great values on all of us. He was a very good listener and gave the best advice to us.
Proceeded in death by his parents, wife Angelita M. Soliz, aunt and uncles, Pete Harris, Felix Harris, Rudy Hacker, Trinidad Serna, grandson, Alfredo Munoz, Jr., great grandsons, Robbie Vasquez and Victor Alvarez.
Survivors: His children, Eva Pecina (+Sergio Pecina), Julio Soliz Jr. (Marylou), Helen Alvarez (Juan), Diana Garcia (Ramiro), Irma Soliz (Robert Martinez), Sylvia Munoz (+Fred Munoz), Tony Soliz (Bessie Ramirez), Linda S. Alonzo (Richard), Nora S. Molina.
Sisters: Irma S. Ledesma, Elvia S. Hinojosa, Lupe S. Reyes, Angeles S. Torres.
29 grandchildren, 54 grandchildren, 17 great-great grandchildren
He will be dearly missed.
Honoree Pallbearer: Angelita Espinoza
Pallbearers: Oscar Ayala, Joshua Flores, Richard Alonzo, Jr., Joel J. Mata, Ram Garcia, Julio Soliz III, Steve Munoz, T.J. Soliz, Armando Molina.
Visitation will be on July 14, 2020 6pm-8pm at Funeraria Del Angel Cheyenne Chapel
Service will be on July 15, 2020 10am at Funeraria Del Angel Cheyenne Chapel and burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Due to Covid restrictions service information is by family invite only.
To offer condolences please visit www.funerariadelangelcheyenne.com
or our FB page: Funeraria del Angel Cheyenne