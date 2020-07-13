1/1
Julio Soliz Sr.
1925 - 2020
Julio Soliz, Sr.

Corpus Christi - Julio Soliz, Sr. 8/17/1925-7/6/2020

Born in Hillsboro, TX to the late Antonio Soliz and late Rosie Harris.

Retired from PPG/ACC Chemicals after 36 years.

Our beloved father was a man of God. The true meaning of a very humble family man, he instilled great values on all of us. He was a very good listener and gave the best advice to us.

Proceeded in death by his parents, wife Angelita M. Soliz, aunt and uncles, Pete Harris, Felix Harris, Rudy Hacker, Trinidad Serna, grandson, Alfredo Munoz, Jr., great grandsons, Robbie Vasquez and Victor Alvarez.

Survivors: His children, Eva Pecina (+Sergio Pecina), Julio Soliz Jr. (Marylou), Helen Alvarez (Juan), Diana Garcia (Ramiro), Irma Soliz (Robert Martinez), Sylvia Munoz (+Fred Munoz), Tony Soliz (Bessie Ramirez), Linda S. Alonzo (Richard), Nora S. Molina.

Sisters: Irma S. Ledesma, Elvia S. Hinojosa, Lupe S. Reyes, Angeles S. Torres.

29 grandchildren, 54 grandchildren, 17 great-great grandchildren

He will be dearly missed.

Honoree Pallbearer: Angelita Espinoza

Pallbearers: Oscar Ayala, Joshua Flores, Richard Alonzo, Jr., Joel J. Mata, Ram Garcia, Julio Soliz III, Steve Munoz, T.J. Soliz, Armando Molina.

Visitation will be on July 14, 2020 6pm-8pm at Funeraria Del Angel Cheyenne Chapel

Service will be on July 15, 2020 10am at Funeraria Del Angel Cheyenne Chapel and burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Due to Covid restrictions service information is by family invite only.

To offer condolences please visit www.funerariadelangelcheyenne.com or our FB page: Funeraria del Angel Cheyenne




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
JUL
15
Service
10:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel
Funeraria del Angel
549 Cheyenne
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
3618823000
