|
|
Julius Joseph Chepey, Jr, M.D.
Corpus Christi - Julius Joseph Chepey, Jr, MD, age 85, passed away January 20, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1934 to Julius Joseph Chepey, Sr. DDS and Helen Orosz Chepey in Cleveland, OH. He was raised in Shaker Heights, OH. He graduated from Shaker Heights High School, then went on to John Carroll University in Cleveland, where he played guard for the Blue Streaks football team. Julius was accepted to medical school during the third year of college, graduating from the Stritch School of Medicine of Loyola University, Chicago, IL in 1959. He had his internship at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, OH and his Radiology Residency in Detroit, Michigan at Wayne State University. Julius served two years as a Captain and Army Radiologist at Fort Hood, TX. Julius married his wife of 60 years, Frances Trivison, on May 16, 1959. He was a Radiologist for almost 30 years with Radiology Associates in Corpus Christi.
Julius was a loving father to Karen Pesek and husband Ken Pesek of Fort Garland, CO; Julius J. Chepey, III, and wife Trudi of Minneapolis, MN; Tom Chepey and wife Kim of Elgin,TX; Nancy Wheaton and husband Jeffery Wheaton, DDS, MD of Santa Fe, NM; nine grandchildren (Marie Erikson, Amy Pesek, Thomas Pesek (Avery), Jonathan Pesek, Zeb Chepey (Nicole), Chris Chepey, Amber Werenskjold (Traften), Elise Bradley Wheaton, Juliana Wheaton) and seven great-grandchildren (Cameron, Camden, Freya, Magnus, Skylar, Gunner and one on the way). He was the loving older brother of Cecilia White of Queensland, Australia and Richard P. Chepey, MD of Corpus Christi. He is preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Helen Chepey. Julius was a father and husband who worked hard but enjoyed life, whether it was hanging out in the water at Lake Corpus Christi, cutting wood for their log cabin in the Colorado Mountains, traveling the world or relishing a great meal with his family.
Visitation will be private. A memorial service will be at Mirador Retirement Community, 5857 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Corpus Christi Metro Ministries, PO Box 4899, Corpus Christi, TX 78469. Julius requested that you perform an act of kindness for someone and tell a good joke or pun.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020