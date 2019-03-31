Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
900 S Shoreline Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
900 S Shoreline Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Seaside Memorial Park
4357 Ocean Drive
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Grote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June LaVerne Viser Grote


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June LaVerne Viser Grote Obituary
June LaVerne Viser Grote

Columbia, MO

June LaVerne Viser Grote, 94, died on March 23, 2019. She was born June 11, 1924 to Daniel Floyd Viser and Leona Alrie Lile Viser in Charleston, Delta County, Texas.

June is survived by her daughter, Mary Leona von Schoenborn and husband Alexander; grandson Damian Andreas von Schoenborn and wife, Julie Rebecca Hoye, and their baby, Lola Hoye von Schoenborn; grandson David Michael Grotenberg and wife Donna Dorothy and their children Davis Wilhelm, Dorothy June, and Dawson John Walton; grandson Joseph Marvin Grote and wife Antonietta Guadalupe and their children Sevine Antonietta, and Joaquin Joseph; daughter-in-law, Mary Adelaide Mireur Grote; brother, Bobby Clay Viser, and his wife, Donna; sisters-in-laws Barbara Viser and Doris Grote, as well as nine nephews and six nieces. June was preceded in death by her eldest son, John Gordon Grote, by son, Roger Viser Grote, and by her beloved husband Gordon Henry Grote, after 51 years of marriage, in 1997; brother Billy Ray Viser, and sisters, Verna Floy Hamilton and Helen Jean Anderson.

On Friday April 5, 2019, friends' and family visitation will start at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 900 S Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78401. The funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Graveside Services will commence immediately thereafter at Seaside Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now