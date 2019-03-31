June LaVerne Viser Grote



Columbia, MO



June LaVerne Viser Grote, 94, died on March 23, 2019. She was born June 11, 1924 to Daniel Floyd Viser and Leona Alrie Lile Viser in Charleston, Delta County, Texas.



June is survived by her daughter, Mary Leona von Schoenborn and husband Alexander; grandson Damian Andreas von Schoenborn and wife, Julie Rebecca Hoye, and their baby, Lola Hoye von Schoenborn; grandson David Michael Grotenberg and wife Donna Dorothy and their children Davis Wilhelm, Dorothy June, and Dawson John Walton; grandson Joseph Marvin Grote and wife Antonietta Guadalupe and their children Sevine Antonietta, and Joaquin Joseph; daughter-in-law, Mary Adelaide Mireur Grote; brother, Bobby Clay Viser, and his wife, Donna; sisters-in-laws Barbara Viser and Doris Grote, as well as nine nephews and six nieces. June was preceded in death by her eldest son, John Gordon Grote, by son, Roger Viser Grote, and by her beloved husband Gordon Henry Grote, after 51 years of marriage, in 1997; brother Billy Ray Viser, and sisters, Verna Floy Hamilton and Helen Jean Anderson.



On Friday April 5, 2019, friends' and family visitation will start at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 900 S Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78401. The funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Graveside Services will commence immediately thereafter at Seaside Memorial Park, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412.