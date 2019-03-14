|
Justin Dylan Franco
Corpus Christi, TX
JUSTIN DYLAN FRANCO went to be with his Lord on March 8, 2019. Justin was born o August 3, 2000 to Valerie Pena and Juan Franco. He is preceded in death by his great grandparents Evangelina and Eugene Torres, Lydia and Michael Pena, and a baby cousin, Gabriella Pena.
He was to graduate from Tuloso-Midway High School this year, He was a friend to everyone he met, nobody was a stranger to him and was known to be a caring person.
Justin is survived by his parents Valerie Pena and Juan Franco, his 4 brothers, John, Jordyn Franco, Michael and Manny Guerra and his 3 sisters, Jackie, Jaylee Franco and Makayla Guerra. Also his special love of his life, Jasmine Cantu, his wife to be. Justin's Grandparents are Alfonso and Edna Pena, and Juan Franco Sr.,Pearl Hernandez. Uncles and Aunts are Mark(Laura)Pena, Vanessa (Rafael)Vera, Juan Hernandez Jr.,Norma ( Pete) Santoyo, Jesse (Heather) Hernandez, Elizabeth Hernandez, Stephanie (Isaac) Frias, Priscilla (Melvin) Canales, Loren (Mario)Garcia and Johnathan Hernandez, and Alfonso Pena jr. Also his second family who he loved and appreciated dearly, Laverne and Leo Carabajal, Michael Guerra Sr., and numerous of cousins, and great aunts, and great uncles.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Church of Hope, with a Service at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Church of Hope on Friday, March 15, 2019, follow by interment at Seaside Memorial Park.
Under the direction of Saxet Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 14, 2019