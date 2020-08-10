1/1
Justino Rincon Sr.
Justino Rincon, Sr.

Corpus Christi - Justino Rincon Sr., age 71, passed away August 8, 2020. He was born on September 1, 1948 in Taft, Texas to Justino Rincon and Maria Marin. He worked for the City of Corpus Christi and retired after 30 years. He was a generous, giving person and was always helping others. He enjoyed socialization and dancing.

Justino is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Mireles Rincon and daughter, Sylvia Perez.

Justino is survived by his five children; Juanita Jimenez, Nancy Perez, Anna Perez, Justino Rincon Jr. and Linda Campbell, ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two sisters, Victoria Rincon and Sara Rincon, one brother, Trinidad Rincon, numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m, to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Talk will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Due to COVID limitations, the Talk will be limited to 75 people. Masks are required. A live stream will be available for friends and family to view from their home.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
