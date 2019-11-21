|
|
Kanika N. Martin
Corpus Christi - Kanika N. Martin, 27, of Corpus Christi, Texas; stepped out of time and in to Eternity on November 11, 2019.
Quiet Time will be on Friday, November 22, 2019; from 6-8PM at Eternal Rest Funeral Home.
We will pause to remember her life on Saturday, November 23, 2019; at Calvary First Baptist Church-2906 Carver Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas; at 11AM.
She will rest assured in Rose Hill Memorial Park.
You may visit theplacetorememberlife.com for a full obituary and to send flowers.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019