Karl David Stanfield
Corpus Christi - Karl David Stanfield passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the morning. He was a Korean War Veteran and served as a communication specialist. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1955. This experience enabled him to become an amateur radio operator, call sign KBSDT for 47 years.
He was born November 23, 1932 in Carrizo Springs, TX to Katherine & John W.R. Stanfield. He loved hunting and fishing while living in Corpus Christi, TX. He was employed by Stanfield Homes where he was the president and Custom Builder.
Married to Theo V. Williams on July 27, 1951, now deceased. Survivors are his only child Sue Stanfield Kelln, Son in law, Kent Kelln and two Grandchildren, Jason B. Parish and Blaine M. Parish. He had two great grandchildren Cody B. Parish and Austin B. Parish.
He would like to thank all of his Ham radio friends and Dr. David Sutter.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 29, 2019