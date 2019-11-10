|
|
Karolyn Ward
Rockport - Rockport, Texas
Karolyn Ann Ward passed away on November 8, 2019. She was 76 years old. Karolyn was born on February 25, 1943 to John and Jo Betty Grason.
Karolyn is preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Johnathon Mascheck.
She is survived by her husband, Claude Edward Ward of 57 years; son, Shawn Ward; daughters, Sheryl Gregory, Shelly Mascheck (Fabian Sanchez) , Sharla Ferguson and Shirley Campbell; brother, John Grason (Jo Anne) ; twelve grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Private services will be held by her family.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory 814 E. Main St., Rockport, TX 78382, 361-729-2451.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019